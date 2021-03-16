Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, April 14, 2021

This Couple Has the Secret to 100 Years of Love!

Credit: Localish
Duration: 04:16s 0 shares 1 views
This Couple Has the Secret to 100 Years of Love!
This Couple Has the Secret to 100 Years of Love!

Dr. Thomas Freeman and Clarice Freeman had big dreams and big goals when they first met in 1943.

Since getting married, Dr. Freeman has become a legendary debate coach at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas.

He taught Barbara Jordan, Martin Luther King Jr. and dozens of other iconic leaders and figures.

Clarice became his rock at home, raising the family as her husband traveled to debate tournaments around the world.

When asked if it’s tough to be married to someone who argues for a living, Clarice says she doesn’t think they’ve ever fought!

The couple believes the real secret to their long marriage is simple, just love your spouse for who they are and respect one another.

Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC.

Stream This Couple Has the Secret to 100 Years of Love!

Instantly.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage