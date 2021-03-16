Buying bread for neighbors in need

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to keep thousands of people out of work, food pantries continue to see more clients.

Many of them provide people with canned goods, fresh fruits, vegetables, and if they are lucky - baked goods.

To help make bread and other grain-based food a more regular item in Midwestern pantries, Artisan Grain Collaborative stepped up to help.

"Food pantries don't have food and bakeries don't have enough business.

So I thought, how can we create a situation where bakeries could be producing food for food pantries using local grain that's coming through local mills and having a positive impact on our local economy."