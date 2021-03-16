Franciscan Health Foundation raising money for Crawfordsville baby box

The box is climate controlled with a baby bed and alerts the facility when a baby is placed inside.

Indiana's safe haven law allows a woman to legally and safely give up an unharmed newborn baby at a safe haven location.

Those include fire and police stations.

However, this would give women another option if they fear being recognized, questioned or even arrested.

"in small towns everybody kind of knows everybody to some extent.

So, if you don't want to be identified.

If you don't want to have to feel ashamed and you don't want people to know who you are, then the baby box is an option for you because you can do it privately."

The franciscan health foundation has raised 8-thousand of its 28- thousand dollar goal.

