School Covid Relief funds

Hamilton County schools get a windfall of funds from the latest Covid relief bill.

The hamilton county schools are receiving over 40 and a half million dollars from the latest covid relief.

In the first wave of covid relief hamilton county schools received nearly 11 million dollars in the latest wave, the school system will receive near 4 times that.

The biggest thing we can do for these kids they never shut the schools down again.

That 40 and a half million is a one- time payment through the covid relief bill to help schools through elementary and secondary school emergency relief also called esser.

School board member ronda thurman says this money needs to go to the kids' education.

Sooner treatment that's what i plan on putting my emphasis on.

Of the 40 million, nearly two million will be going to the county's charter schools and an additional two million will go to indirect costs.

Of the remaining 36 million dollars, about 70 percent is being divided between learning loss, education technology, and learning acceleration.

We put a lot of dollars into making sure that we have the technology support we need for kids.

As well as trying to mitigate those lost learning opportunities and more importantly for all kids to accelerate learning as we've had these disruptions the past year due to covid-19.

Thurman says even though it will help it's not enough.

No amount of money that we get will ever be able to make up for the lost education of the students.

We just can't do it.

They lost a year.

There's really not anything we're gonna be able to do about it we're going to just have to do the best that we can.

This is hurt the at-risk students more than anyone it's just a tragedy to the students.

She adds she doesn't want this