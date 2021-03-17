Jury trial begins for co-defendant in fatal neck stabbing case

His jury trial began on Tuesday with jury selection and the first five state witnesses.

Floyd Wayne Smith is getting his day in court.

In the death of lafayette man, donald alkire, is getting his day in court.

Floyd wayne smith is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and assisting a criminal.

The crime happened on march 7th 2020.

Lafayette police were called to a home near 7th and cincinnati street.

There they found donny alkire bleeding profusely with a stab wound to his neck, fighting for his life.

Joseph wilkerson is the other half of this crime.

He took a guilty plea agreement and was sentenced to 57 years last july.

The state is arguing that smith and wilkerson planned donny's murder.

They say smith drove the two to the 7th street home, both went inside and then wilkerson did the killing.

The defense said in its opening argument this afternoon that we don't know all the evidence yet and that there are contested facts in this case.

What those facts are, we are still waiting to learn.

Today we saw security camera footage from inside the home.

As well as police body camera footage showing two women in the home trying to keep donny alive.

The state says they are calling on joseph wilkerson to testify first thing tomorrow morning.

We'll have the latest for you tomorrow on news 18 at noon.

