A close-up look at the Ontario explosion

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

A massive explosion caused by commercial-grade fireworks at a house in Ontario, California killed two people and rocked the residential Southern California neighborhood on Tuesday, March 16.

The incident took place around noon and led to a large response from roughly 50 local firefighters as well as law enforcement.

A horse was also injured during the explosion.

An evacuation was ordered in the area.

