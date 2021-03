Vote on immigration reform

Lawmakers may vote Thursday on new legislation.

SO WHOCOULD BENEFIT IN OUR STATE?

ASREPORTER JOE SAINT GEORGEFINDS OUT IT'S MORE THAN JUSTDREAMERSFROM BALTIMOREI WAS BROUGHT HERE AT THE AGE OF7TO EL PAIVE BEEN TOLD TO GO BACK ANDDREAMHUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OFDREAMERS, IMMIGRANTS WHOENTERED THE UNITED STATESILLEGALLY AS CHILDREN, AREDEMANDING CITIZENSHIP.

THEY KNOWDEMOCRATSPROMISED IT DURING THE CAMPAIGNAND NOW THEY WANTACTION.BOTH MONICA CAMACHO PEREZ ANDNORMA IRENE ALVAREZ,DREAMERS WHO WE RECENTLY MET,BELIEVE THEIR TIME ISNOW.I WANT MY GREEN CARDI'M THANKFUL FOR DACA BUT WEWANT A PATHWAY TO CITIZENSHIPWELL THIS WEEK, THEY'LL GETTHEIR WISH IN THE HOUSE OFREPRESENTATIVES.

NOWTHAT THE STIMULUS DEBATEIS OVER THE HOUSE WILL VOTE ONTHE AMERICAN DREAM ANDPROMISE ACT, IT GIVES 2.5MILLION IMMIGRANTS "CONDITIONALCITIZENSHIP" AS LONG AS THEY GETA GED AND KEEP A CLEANRECORD FULL CITIZENSHIP WOULDTHEN BE POSSIBLE AFTER10 YEARSADDITIONALLY THE HOUSE WILL VOTEON THE FARM WORKFORCEMODERNIZATION ACT WHICH GRANTS325,000 IMMIGRANTS"CERTIFIED AGRICULTURAL WORKER"STATUS IT REQUIRESBEING ON A FARM 100 DAYS A YEAR.AFTER 4 YEARS, GREEN CARDSWILL BE ISSUWHILE BOTH BILLS ARE EXPECTED TOPASS THE HOUSE, IT'S STILLUNCLEAR IF THEY'LL ACTUALLYBECOME LAW.

60 SENATORS WOULDNEED TO SUPPORT IT.

THE VOTE ISALSO HAPPENING IN THE MIDST OFBORDER CRISIS, COMPLICATING THEISSUE.

THE NUMBER OF IMMIGRANTSATTEMPTING TO ENTER THE U.S.LAST MONTH WAS UP 28% FROMJANUARY UP 174% SINCE FEBRUARY2020.

THAT CONTROVERSY, AS WELLAS THE BILLS INCONGRESS, ARE PUTTINGIMMIGRATION BACK IN THEPOLITICAL SPOTLIGHT THIS WEEK,WHERE IT'S PROVING TO BE ASCOMPLICATED AS EVER.

INWASHINGTON, I'M JOE ST.

