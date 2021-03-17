Saint Francis sweeps doubleheader with Huntington

The University of Saint Francis Lady Cougars (4-8; 2-0 Crossroads) began Crossroads League competition when they played host to the Huntington University Foresters (9-7; 0-2 Crossroads) at Westendorf Field, and swept both games by scores of 3-2 and 2-1 with both games ending in walk-off fashion.

Speaking of the cougs... saint francis softball at home for their crossroads league opener today hosting huntington for a doubleheader...and mackenzie rust was rolling in the circle today in game one... you see abigail reed go down swinging..

Then kaela robey... and finally kiera stacy take a seat...the leo grad goes strikes out the side in order in the second...finished with nine on the day... but it was foresters who drew first blood... third inning... sophia beachy ropes a shot to center just over elandra shafer's glove..

One run scores..

They'd add another later in the inning..

Take a 2- 0 lead...cougs would chip at that lead late... fifth inning... runner on two for taylor tucker..

She ropes a single to center... dory thompson scores...makes it a 2-1 game... u-s-f would add runs in the next two innings as well..as they take game one 3-2... game two also goes the cougs' way....they take that one 2-1... cougs sweep the series... they're now 4-8 on the year..