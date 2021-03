Riviera Beach preparing to bring back programs to its park

Over the past few months, the City of Riviera Beach has gradually reintroduced some programs for its 13 parks, community centers, and two gyms. Now, the department's staff feels it's time for a more aggressive approach in keeping with established protocols for participant safety.

NATS:(VO) HE SAYS HE'S HEARD THECITY OF RIVIERA BEACH ISTHINKING ABOUT BRINGING BACKACTIVITIES TO LOCAL PARKS.(SOT 10:06:24) 14 SEC I THINKIT'S VERY IMPORTANT OBVIOUSLYWE WANT THE KIDS AND EVERYBODYTO BE SAFE.

BUT MOSTIMPORTANTLY IS THE MENTAL SIDEFOR THE KIDS AT HOME JUSTSITTING AT HOME DOING NOTHINRIGHT NOW.

(SOT9:59:32) 9 SEC HOPEFULLY, DOFOOTBALL AND CHEER SEASON THISYEAR THAT'S BIG FOR OURCOMMUNITY.

BUT WE'RE ALSOGOING TO START OUT WITH SOMESPORTS AND PROGRAMS LIKETENNIS, BASEBALL.

NATS: (VO)RICHARD BLANKENSHIP IS THEDIRECTOR OF PARKS ANDRECREATION.

HE SAYS HIS STAFFHAS DEVELOPED PROTOCOLS TOFOLLOW BASED ON CDC GUIDELINESAND ARE STRONG ON WEARINGMASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCINGWHEN POSSIBLE.

(SOT 10:00:20)13 THAT'S THE BEGINNING, THEMASK AND THE SOCIAL DISTANCINGTHEN WE DO THE SANITATION.

ANDWE'RE REQUIRING IF IT'S ASPECIAL EVENT A THIRD PARTY,WE'RE REQUIRING THEM TOPRESENT US WITH A COVID PLANAND THEY HAVE TO ENFORCE IT.NATS: (VO) DEPENDING ON THEOPPORTUNITY, INDOOR SPORTSPROGRAMMING MAY COME ONLINELATE THIS FALL - POTENTIALLYINCLUDING BASKETBALL, CHEER,DANCE, AND OPEN GYM.

PARKS ANDREC ARE ALSO PREPARING TOBRING BACK SUMMER CAMPS..

WITHCAMPS THAT WILL BE HALF THENORMAL CAPACITY..

OR 75CAMPERS.

NATS: (VO) COACH ZSAYS IT'S A GREAT IDEA.

(SOT10:06:42) 2 SEC ABSOLUTELY ITHINK THE CITY SHOULD GO AHEADAND BRING THEM BACK.

TODD'STAG: PARKS AND REC WILL SPEAKWITH CITY COUNCIL WEDNESDAY.AND IF THEY GET THE OK TO MOVEFORWARD, THURSDAY THEY WILLBEGIN SIGNING UP FOLKS FORADDED ACTIVITIES.

IN RIVIERABEACH, TODD WILSON, WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5