11pm Ebola Concerns 03.16.2021

Friday, March 26, 2021

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
AS IF THE CORONAVIRUS ISN'T SCARY ENOUGH..

THERE ARE NOW NEW CONCERNS ABOUT EBOLA.

Fs img txt bullets:no 11 return from nations fighting ebola ebola 1.jpg -guinea (africa) -dem.

Repub ... according to governor besehear..

Guinea and the democratic republic of the congo in africa... are currently fighting an ebola outbreak.

Governor beshear says...eleven kentuckians have recently returned from traveling to the two countries.

According to the governor..

The eleven are not considered high-risk for exposure.

The governor says there are six ebola assessment hospitals in the state...prepared to handle potential

