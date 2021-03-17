Multiple angles of the Ontario blast in Southern California

A massive explosion caused by commercial-grade fireworks at a house in Ontario, California killed two people and rocked the residential Southern California neighborhood on Tuesday, March 16.

The incident took place around noon and led to a large response from roughly 50 local firefighters as well as law enforcement.

A horse was also injured during the explosion.

An evacuation was ordered in the area.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @sxmuelgxmez; @Mgon15Ray.