A massive explosion caused by commercial-grade fireworks at a house in Ontario, California killed two people and rocked the residential Southern California neighborhood on Tuesday, March 16.
Multiple angles of the Ontario blast in Southern California
The incident took place around noon and led to a large response from roughly 50 local firefighters as well as law enforcement.
A horse was also injured during the explosion.
An evacuation was ordered in the area.
The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @sxmuelgxmez; @Mgon15Ray.