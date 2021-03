Prince William teases Kate as they share St Patrick's Day message

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recalled the warm welcome they received when they visited Ireland in March 2020 as they shared a St Patrick's Day message.

Tackling the Irish Gaelic saying "beannachtaí na Féile Pádraig oraibh", William then asked Kate why she got "the easy bit" as she continued their message in English.

William and Kate visited Dublin shortly before the first UK lockdown, and have not been able to carry out any engagements abroad since then, due to coronavirus restrictions.