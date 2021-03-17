Living with post COVID Syndrome

Doctors say they've seen a lot of different symptoms associated with Post COVID Syndrome, but they're primarily seeing fatigue and shortness of breath.

covid

19 patients are experiencing symptoms long after they tested positive for the virus.

The most commonly used term for patients who experience symptoms for awhile, is long haulers.

But doctors here at mayo clinic call it "post covid syndrome" and i'm learning there's no rhyme or reason as to who goes through it.

Doctor vanichkachorn tells me patients can have a variety of different symptoms with this condition.

But they're primarily seeing fatigue and shortness of breath.

He explains on average, patients fully recover after 4 months... but on rare occasions, some patients are still battling symptoms a year later.

The important to note here is you're no longer contagious when experiencing "post covid syndrome."

Doctor vanichkachorn tells me some long haul patients who get the vaccine say their symptoms completely disappear.

"at first, i admittedly thought it okay this is just a random occurrence, but it's happening enough at this point that our team is at least starting to look at this and thinking about doing some research in this area.

There's some hypothesis out there that think that maybe somehow the vaccine resets the immune system, sort of a reboot so to say."

He tells me a lot of people are seeking help about this condition and because of that mayo clinic has expanded over the past month... creating a new program called "post covid care clinic" to help patients 3 to 6 months after infection.

And this week... they're launching a support group specially for patients with "post covid syndrome."

Mayo clinic is planning to do a lot of research in this area to look at how "post covid syndrome" might effect minority groups