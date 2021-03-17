And maybe we're looking fofor your kids to do.

How asome of their favorite chatheir favorite Children'sokay.

Before we get startecrafts, I want to get yourwith the pie in the face creally was great to see thsee other people doing it.People are having so muchown challenges from there.watching the videos, we acextend it just to let peopone of the very importanttype of creatures that livslide like a penguin.

Youalways that I'm thinking aMuseum.

Explain what kidswhile having fun?

Absolutethe very fact that they'reBut there's also a lot ofexhibit.

Obviously, we'reWhich is really exciting bsure that Children have aand interest in the worldtake care of it, to be gooin together.

Now we want tSo folks have got to takethey can and get to the mudon't know.

One thing I'mI'm sure you're in the samis it to you to share someyou have with kids who arelearn about them and reallare so many.

But in the inwill give you three of theis a good friend.

That koahis diet.

Makes it very slcalled eucalyptus.

It makein order to move across thmuch fun.

I tried it myselthe Kuala is my new spiritschedule.

I'm not gonna lithose if you are awake, houp to date with you, profeto learn about all the wonplaces.

One of them is GCMlearning series that you cAnd also I can be found onmedia platforms for BlazerAnd of course, I am here aanimals Children great.

Anis going to be a popular eand parents need to keep ito get tickets beforehand?up at the museum and by ththings these days?

You knoOkay?

You can.

We have notthey get, but we do limitand make a reservation.

BuSo if you want to get a mebe great.

Then you can comtimes.

Or if you just wantday, you do not have to bufor this exhibit.

Wonderfu