Myanmar locals queue at ATMs as run on banks continues after military coup

Hundreds of locals queued for hours at ATMs to withdraw cash in Myanmar today (March 17) as the killings of protesters continued.

Footage from the Kamayut Township in the former capital Yangon shows long lines of people waiting to use the machines as a run on the banks accelerated.

More than 200 people are believed to have been killed by the military following after they ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and seized power with a coup on February 1.