Biden to Hold First Formal Press Conference on March 25.

According to a CNN analysis, Biden is the first president in the past 100 years to wait longer than 33 days after taking office to hold a news conference.

White House officials say the delay has been due to the president focusing on pressing pandemic matters.

I think the American people would certainly understand if his focus and his energy and his attention has been on ensuring we secure enough vaccines to vaccinate all Americans, .., White House press secretary Jen Psaki, via statement.

... which we will do by the end of May, and then pushing for a rescue plan that will provide direct checks to almost 160 million Americans, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, via statement.

That's where his time, energy, his focus has been.

But in the meantime, he takes questions multiple times a week and looks forward to continuing to do that, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, via statement.

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden "believes in communicating with the American people" and "making sure that he's talking to reporters as well.".

The news conference announcement comes as the White House launches its "Help is Here" tour to promote the president's COVID-19 relief package.

Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, first lady Jill Biden and Cabinet members will be present for the cross-country tour