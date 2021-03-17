Covering the Sattehouse

To register.

They go to livingoutloudseminar.com.

All the information and speakers are there and it will be fantastic and spicy enjoyable event and definitely be informative.

Leah: ladies, talking about our health.

Camera -- tamara, thank you for being on.

Thank you for letting us know about the event.

Thank you for having me.

Jon: in south carolina they passed bill tuesday stripping barriers on alcohol sales and delivery.

People allowing order beer of wine in curbside pickup or have delivered to homes.

Americans for prosperity south carolina praised the decision referring to prohibition style regulation.

Leah: huge bill taking splays in south carolina is hate crime bill known as clemente hate crime act heading to the house floor named after the late senator killed by white supremacist in the charleston church massacre almost seven years and add sexual orientation and gender back into the bill as protected classes.

It removes harassment and categories of stalking in hait crime and assault by mob in the second degree and approves penalty for malicious injury.

Lawmakers argued sexual assault should be categorized as hate crime and others pushed for the bill to get to the house floor as quickly as possible.

We can continue to have the discussion about malicious jury to property and stalking and harassment and find common ground that makes folks comfortable that religious liberties not being impacted that makes folks comfortable.

Last week subcommittee voted on six protective classes of hate crime that excluded sexual orientation.

Now with amendments headed to the house floor we expect it to be taken up in the upcoming weeks.

Jon: state senators standardizing the state flag.

Yesterday a subcommittee approved possible redesigns.

Crescent moon flies over the statehouse looks different hosted over the house and senate chambers.

His torions doing away with original design saying