‘Shared vision for sustainable future’: Boris Johnson lauds PM Modi over CDRI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said he will discuss India and UK's shared vision for a sustainable future and other issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to India.

Addressing the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI 2021), Johnson lauded the Indian Prime Minister's leadership in areas such as renewable energy in the global fight against climate change.

"We have a shared vision for a sustainable future for our nations and the global community - and I very much look forward to discussing this and many other issues with Prime Minister Modi on my upcoming visit to India," Johnson said.

