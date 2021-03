Health officials optimistic about vaccines, but still urging the public to stay vigilant

It's been almost a year since the Coronavirus pandemic altered life as we knew it in our world and in our county.

A light at the end of the tunnel: not one but three COVID-19 vaccines.

Pfizer, Moderna and now Johnson & Johnson being made available to order just last week and is in Kern County.

23ABC's Kristin Vartan spoke to public health and a local hospital about the state of the vaccine rollout and its future.