Trent Williams Becomes Highest-Paid OL in NFL History After Re-Signing With 49ers

Williams and San Francisco have reached a six-year, $138.06 million deal.

It reportedly includes $55.1 million in guaranteed money and a $30.1 million signing bonus.

The 49ers also re-signed fullback Kyle Juszczyk and cornerback Jason Verrett.

According to ESPN metrics/NFL Next Gen Stats, Williams had the fourth-best pass block win rate among offensive tackles last season (93.6%).

Ahead of him were Billy Turner (93.7%), Duane Brown (94%) and Andrew Whitworth (94.2%).

In Williams' 11 years with the league, he's started 133 games.

He's also secured eight Pro Bowl berths and a second-team All-Pro nod.

Due to a rare form of cancer, Williams sat out the 2019 season