Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Adorable Ireland nursing home celebrates St. Patrick's Day mini-parade in Offaly

Staff and residents at the Esker Ri Nursing Home celebrated St.

Patrick's Day in their own way.

The Tullamore, Offaly nursing home staff dressed in St.

Patrick's Day garb did a small and fun parade to bring cheer to residents and set the holiday mood in the care facility on March 17.

