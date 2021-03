Teachers fighting bill plaing requirements on teachers unions

Teachers are opposing senate bill 1014 which places new requirements on education unions.

FIVE MILLION-DOLLAR PROGRAM--ALLOWING STUDENTS TO LEARNABOUT PUBLIC SERVICE ANDGOVERNMENT POSITIONS.FLORIDA TEACHERS SAY THEY AREFIGHTING AN ANTI-EDUCATOR BILLMOVING THROUGH THE LEGISLATURETHIS YEAR.

A GROUP OF TEACHERSRALLIED NEAR THE CAPITOL EARLITODAY, DENOUNCING SENATE BILL1014.

IT JUST PASSED ITS FIRSTCOMMITTEE HURDLE."We are not the enemy Mr.Lawmaker.

Parents, please reachout with your voice"THE BILL PLACES NEW*REQUIREMENTS ON EDUCATIONUNIONS.MEMBERS WOULD HAVE TO REJOINANNUALLY, ACKNOWLEDGE FLORIDA ISA RIGHT TO WORK STATE.

PLUS,HIGHER EDUCATION UNIONS MADE UPOF LESS THAN 50-PERCENT OFELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES COULD FACEDECERTIFICATION.

OPPONENTS SAYTHE CHANGES ARE UNNEEDED ANDWILL MAKE TEACHERS’ LIVESHA