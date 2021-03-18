Tanzanian 'bulldozer' President John Magufuli dies at 61

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli died at the age of 61, announced the government on March 17, amid speculation about his possible infection with COVID-19.

The late president, who usually made weekly public appearances at Sunday church services, had not been seen since February 27, fueling speculation that he was ill and was being treated abroad, according to CNN.

Magufuli was elected a member of parliament in 1995 and gained popularity in 2010 after he was appointed Tanzania's minister for works and transportation for the second time.

His bullish leadership style and fight against graft in the road construction industry was endearing for Tanzanians, who later nicknamed him 'the bulldozer', reported DW.

He previously ran as President in 2015 and was re-elected in a vote in 2020, which was declared fraudulent by opposition presidential candidate Tundu Lissu.