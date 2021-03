Tanzanians bade farewell to President John Pombe Magufuli on Monday (March 22) with thousands lining the streets to watch his funeral procession.

Magufuli, 61, died in office from a heart condition on March 17 in the country's commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

Magufuli was one of Africa’s most prominent COVID-19 sceptics and opposition leaders and his critics allege that he died of complications from COVID-19.