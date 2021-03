St. Patrick's Day celebrations

ALSO JOINED THE FESTIVITIES...WHICH WERE HELD OUTSIDE DUE TOCOVID-19.IF YOU MISSED THAT EVENT, YOUSTILL HAVE TIME TO CELEBRATE.SEVERAL BUSINESSES ARE OFFERINGDEALS.ENJOY SPECIALS ON IRISHCOCKTAILS AT BEEF O BRADY’S, ANDSOME FUN DRINKS FOR THE KIDS.MILLENNIAL BREWING WILL HAVEIRISH MUSIC, DRINKS AND FOOD.ALSO IN SOUTH CAPE, THERE WILL APUB CRAWL UNTIL 10 P-M.WE HAVE A FULL LIST OF SAINTPATTY DAY EVENTS AT FOX 4 NOWDOT COM.AND IN THE NATION’S CAPITOL, THEWHITE HOUSE HAS ADDED A LITTLEPOP OF COLOR.THE WATER IN THE FOUNTAIN ON THEWHITE HOUSE’S NORTH LAWN WASDYED GREEN.IT HAPPENS EVERY YEAR TOCOMMEMORATE THE CULTURALCELEBRATION.PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN WILL TAKEPART IN SEVERAL EVENTS IN HONOROF THE DAY.THE WORLD’S LARGEST SAINTPATRICK’S DAY PARADE WENTVIRTUAL FOR ITS 260TH YEAR...A SMALL GROUP WAS ABLE TO MARCHTHROUGH PART OF NEW YORK CITYTHIS MORNING.BUT MOST OF THE FLOATS AND BANDSWERE CAN