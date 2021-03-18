Sober Ride Indiana preventing drinking and driving during St. Patrick's Day

The program will provide $15 ride credits to the first 10,000 total rides through Uber and Lyft in Fort Wayne and five other cities - just in time for St.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute is offering free rideshare credits through its Sober Ride Indiana pilot program now through April 5.

right now - the group is beginning its sober ride indiana pilot program.the program will provide fifteen dollar ride credits to the first ten thousand total rides through uber and lyft.fox 55's nico pennisi is live in downtown fort wayne where many are out celebrating saint patricks day.

Chris, state and local police want to encourage you to have fun tonight ... they just want you to do it safely.

That means staying off the roads if you've been drinking and planning ahead.they hope the sober ride indiana program will prevent deadly crashes.

3 3 irish jigs and crowds dressed in st.

Patrick's day attire.

"we have been having a ball."

Wagerscheryl wagers is celebrating the holiday at deer park irish pub with dozens of others.she's had a few to drink and says she won't be getting behind the wheel."because you don't wanna be on the road and drunk.

That's not the way to celebrate st.

Patrick's day."

Wagerssergeant sofia rosales scatena says fort wayne police notice an increase in people getting pulled over for drinking and driving during the holidays."fourth of july is another big one.

Any kind of holiday where people are off generally tends to be a big drinking holiday."

Scatena scatena says it's not worth risking yours or others' lives on the road."we would like people to use a designated driver, or use a rideshare or have a friend come pick them up."

Scatena that's why indiana state police is partnering with the indiana criminal justice institute to pilot a new program called "sober ride indiana"isp sergeant brian walker says they want to discourage people who might choose to drive drunk because they don't want to pay for a ride home.

"this a great way that if you find yourself in a situation where you can't get yourself home on your own accord, then you can get a hold of uber or lyft."

The program is free for up to a $15 ride, meaning you won't have to worry about spending money out of your pocket.

The rideshare credit is valid from 5pm to 3 am and will run now through april 5th of this year.in fort wayne i'm nico pennisi fox 55 news