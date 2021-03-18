Dream Inn in Santa Cruz hosts Vertical Concert for St. Patrick’s Day

The hotel said it’s one way they’re offering creative services to guests during the pandemic and they’ll continue to do so after the pandemic is over.

I'M DAN GREEN.AND I'M ERIN CLARK.WE BEGIN TONIGHTMARKING ONE YEAR SINCE THEPANDEMIC BEGAN..WE'RE TAKING A LOOKAT THE IMPACT IT HS MADE OVERTHE PAST 365 DAYS..BUT FIRST... IT'SALSO SAINT PATRICK'S DAY..THAT'S WHERE WE BEGINTONIGHT WITH ACTION NEWS 8REPORTER CHRISTOPHERSALAS LIVE IN DOWNTOWNSANTA CRUZ..WITH MORE ON WHAT THEHOLIDAY LOOKED LIKE THISYEARERIN WHILE MANY AREHOPEFUL THE WORST OF THEPANDEMIC IS BEHIND US..YOU COULD VERY MUCH TELLWE ARE STILL IN THE MIDST OFIT..NO CROWDS TO SPEAK OF FOR ATYPICAL PARTY HOLIDAY...BUT WE DID MANAGE TO FINDONE COVID- SAFE PARTYHAPPENING TONIGHT NAT "ARE YOU READY FOR SAINTPATRICK'S DAY?"THE DREAM INN IN SANTACRUZ...ALLOWING THEIR GUESTS TOCELEBRATE THE IRISHHOLIDAY LIKE NEVERBEFORE..19:01"I've been to onehundred million concertsbut never with the oceanbehind it, right aftercovid right?

It's a specialoccasion that's for sure."THE VERTICAL CONCERTGIVING GUESTS THEOPPORTUNITY TO ENJOY THEBLACK IRISH BAND LIVE..AND A SENSE OF NORMALCY..18:32 "Even though it'slong interactions topeople in other rooms,we're interacting withother people at a concert,when's the last time we didthat."AT LEAST A YEAR...AS WEDNESDAY MARKED THEONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OFLOCKDOWN ORDERS BEGINNINGON THE CENTRAL COAST..WHILE RESTRICTIONS AREBEGGINING TO LIFT..NORMAL IS NOT RETURNINGFOR SOME..TAKE SOT36:57 "It's dishearteningand it's kind ofheartbreaking.

Cause itputs people out of work thathave been doing thesamething I've been doingfor the past 20 somethingyears.RACHEL MURPHY IS THEOWNER OF CALLAHAN'S IRISHPUB IN SANTA CRUZ.AND CONSIDERS HERSELFLUCKY TO SEE SAINTPATRICK'S DAY 2021..AFTER 2 OTHER IRISH PUBSFELL VICTIM IN 2020..35:49 It's been a long year,it's been a tough year, it'sbeen a broke year.'THE YEAR...STOPPING THE MUSIC FORSOME..FORCING OTHERS TO PLAY ANEW TUNE..02:21 "So we figure let's domore!

When covid goes awayand we're all able to gettogether without masks,maybe we'll be able to getpeople to get on the pooldeck, or maybe we'll be ableto do a concert from thebeach.THIS WAS THE DREAM INN'SSECOND VERTICALCONCERT...AS YOU HEARD THEY PLAN ONCONTINUING THIS NEWBUSINESS MODEL FOR THEM..WITH ANOTEHR CONCERT