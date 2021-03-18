Dozens spotted gathering in UK park on St. Patrick's Day despite COVID-19 regulations

Dozens spotted gathering in Sefton Park, Liverpool, on St.

Patrick's Day despite the country's COVID-19 regulations.

Footage filmed on March 17 shows a mass gathering in the park with locals disregarding social distancing advice.

Olivia Lever posted the video on social media with the caption: "Not a COVID puritan nor do I support the lockdown, but when hundreds of people gather on Sefton Park for St Patrick’s Day with no masks or social distancing, it makes you wonder what is the point in pubs being shut?"