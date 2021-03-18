Lawyers arrive at court through press crowd for Johnny Depp's libel case appeal

Lawyers arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice today (March 18) in London through a crowd of press as Johnny Depp's appeal begins.

Lawyers arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice today (March 18) in London through a crowd of press as Johnny Depp's appeal begins.

Depp has lost his libel claim against the UK newspaper The Sun on November 2 over an article that claimed he was a "wife-beater." His legal team is seeking the permission of the court for a retrial.