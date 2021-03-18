Skip to main content
Thursday, March 18, 2021

Lawyers arrive at court through press crowd for Johnny Depp's libel case appeal

Lawyers arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice today (March 18) in London through a crowd of press as Johnny Depp's appeal begins.

Depp has lost his libel claim against the UK newspaper The Sun on November 2 over an article that claimed he was a "wife-beater." His legal team is seeking the permission of the court for a retrial.

