Johnny Depp’s lawyer arrived at Royal Courts of Justice in London today (March 25) as the judge prepares to rule on Depp’s demand for an appeal against The Sun newspaper.

Depp lost his libel claim against the UK newspaper The Sun on November 2 over an article that claimed he was a "wife-beater." His legal team is seeking the permission of the court for a retrial.