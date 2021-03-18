Johnny Depp's lawyers spotted leaving court in London

Depp's legal team is claiming Amber Heard lied about donating a $7 million divorce settlement to charity.

Johnny Depp's lawyers were spotted leaving the Royal Courts of Justice in London on March 18.

Johnny Depp's lawyers were spotted leaving the Royal Courts of Justice in London on March 18.

Depp's legal team is claiming Amber Heard lied about donating a $7 million divorce settlement to charity.

His lawyers are seeking permission from the court for a retrial of the libel case lost against The Sun.

Depp lost his claim against the UK newspaper on November 2 over an article that claimed he was a "wife-beater."