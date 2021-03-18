Skip to main content
Thursday, March 18, 2021

Johnny Depp's lawyers spotted leaving court in London

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:57s 0 shares 1 views
Johnny Depp's lawyers were spotted leaving the Royal Courts of Justice in London on March 18.

Depp's legal team is claiming Amber Heard lied about donating a $7 million divorce settlement to charity.

His lawyers are seeking permission from the court for a retrial of the libel case lost against The Sun.

Depp lost his claim against the UK newspaper on November 2 over an article that claimed he was a "wife-beater."

