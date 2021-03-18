Indonesian man screams hilariously as he gets COVID-19 jab

This is the amusing moment an Indonesian man struggled to keep a lid on his fear of needles while getting the COVID-19 jab in Jakarta on Tuesday (March 16).

Footage shows the public facilities worker screaming in fear and recoiling every time the doctor tries to administer the Sinovac vaccine.

The unidentified man's colleagues can't help laughing at the man's unexpectedly extreme response.

After several minutes, one of his friends steps in to cover his eyes and hold him still so the medic can give him the jab.