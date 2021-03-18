Resident films as powerful tornadoes hit central Alabama

Severe storms moved across Central and Northern Alabama with multiple tornadoes reported on Wednesday (March 17).

Severe storms moved across Central and Northern Alabama with multiple tornadoes reported on Wednesday (March 17).

Footage shows a twister passing through homes in Billingsley, Autauga County, as terrified locals watched from indoors.

Officials advised residents to stay indoors after the storm battered the region leaving trails of damaged structures and broken trees.