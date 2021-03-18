Chris Stapleton Concert Postponed GMK 031821

Chris Stapleton has postponed his Lexington concert at Kroger Field again because of Covid-19.

3 have to wait another year, to see the kentucky native live in concert in lexington.

The artist says he's postponing his "concert for kentucky" again.

It was originally scheduled to take place at kroger field last year... but was rescheduled for this year because of covid.

The new date is now april 23, of next year.

On his facebook post... stapleton says all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

He also says the other performers on the original line-up... willie nelson... sheryl crow, yola, and margo price... will all be part of