Jagannath Temple land on sale, but how are netizens reacting over it| Oneindia News

Odisha government has started the process to sell more than 35,000-acre land registered in the name of Lord Jagannath.

While land in the name of Lord Jagannath is spread over 24 districts of Odisha, 395.252 acres have been identified in six other states.

Meanwhile many Netizens have expressed anger over the move to sell off the temple land.

#JagasLandNot4Sale is trending on twitter with people expressing discontent with the decision.

Some wrote Lord Jagannath is everything for the People of Odisha and religious sentiments are being hurt by this move.

Another user wrote Clearly it's violation of 'right to religion'.

We won't let this happen.

Please unite guys against it.

