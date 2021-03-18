How many struggling Americans are spending their stimulus checks

According to the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service, about 90 million stimulus payments have been sent.
Many struggling Americans are using the latest checks to pay bills and lower debt.
CNN’s Vanessa Yurkevich reports.
According to the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service, about 90 million stimulus payments have been sent.
Many struggling Americans are using the latest checks to pay bills and lower debt.
CNN’s Vanessa Yurkevich reports.
As stimulus checks continue to arrive in U.S. bank accounts, undocumented migrants are left wondering about their next steps in a..
Brett Edwards talks with Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson-Hewitt about amending possible mistakes on your tax..