Child Tax Credit Concerns with the COVID stimulus

Apart from stimulus checks, it's one of the biggest parts of the new stimulus law: a major change in the child tax credit for parents.

But for divorced parents, the issue is causing concern.

Mainly because judges often order parents to alternate years in which they claim the credit, which complicates who gets the money this year because right now it's only for 2021.

Scripps reporter Joe St.

George is getting answers tonight for many parents about what to expect.