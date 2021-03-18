The future of delivery

Transcript: The future of delivery.

Pika from Bizero Robotics is a self-balancing 2-wheeled cargo bot.

That can be remote controlled or operated semi-autonomously.

It was designed to decrease the courier deaths in heavy traffic areas.

Pika can carry 66 lbs of cargo in its box and 1,102 lbs with its trailer attachment.

The 2-wheeled cargo bot is not fast.

It has an operating speed of just 3 mph with a max speed of 6 mph.

An operator controls Pika via remote control while monitoring its surroundings with the help of a camera.