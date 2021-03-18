Huntsville Hospital makes up coronavirus vaccine appointments Thursday

At any time.

Right now - people are getting vaccinated for coronavirus a day after storms delayed their shots.

Waay 31's grace campbell joins us live with a look at how huntsville hospital is making sure everyone impacted can still get their shot!

Grace?

Your vaccine is waiting for you if you missed your appointment yesterday!

You can come to the vaccine clinic anytime today and tomorrow to make up your appointment!

The vaccine clinic is open until 630 tonight.

And tomorrow it's open from 8 in the morning until 4:30.

All you have to do is show up, tell them you're making up your appointment from wednesday and then the staff will make sure you get your shot.

Karlecia swan is one of the people whose appointment was cancelled, but she's glad they made it so easy to get her shot.

"i was really excited about it because i didn't want to be rescheduled, i didn't know how long it was going to take if they had to go through that process.

So, it's a blessing i think for it to just be open for the next day."

People told me everything seemed to be running smoothly and they're thankful huntsville hospital has this undercontrol reporting live in huntsville, grace campbell waay 31 news.