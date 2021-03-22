About two million more Alabamians now qualify to get a coronavirus vaccine

Happening now - the next phase of alabama's vaccination effort is well underway.

With phase 1-c starting today - about 2-million more alabamians now qualify to get the shot.

It includes people 55 and older - those with high risk medical conditions - people with intellectual and developmental disabilities - and additional critical workers.

Waay 31's ashley carter went to one huntsville location administering shots to the newly eligible group.

Monica joyce, received coronavirus vaccine: "i've been cooped up in the house for a year, so has my entire family so i'm ready to end this and go out in public and do it safely."

Monica joyce's journey back to normalcy began monday when she received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

She is a part of the group who just became eligible for the vaccine and says she's happy she was able to get an appointment on the first day.

Monica joyce, received coronavirus vaccine: "it makes me feel excited, it makes me feel like i'm actually making some history and it makes me feel patriotic."

People who received their vaccines at the c-v-s in west huntsville told me finding an appointment was the hardest part.

Even though eligibility was expanded, many sites still don't have appointments available aj verhanovitz received coronavirus vaccine: "i went through three different places, i went through the alabama health department, i have an appointment with them may 20th, i'm on a waitlist for huntsville hospital, through my company we were able to find one through here and i found one on saturday for an appointment on monday."

Now that the hardest part is over, people like joyce are looking forward to being fully vaccinated and getting back to things they've missed out on.

Monica joyce, received covid vaccine: "hopefully we'll be able to go on vacation, my daughter will be able to go back