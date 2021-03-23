11pm KY COVID & Vaccines 03.22.2021

AS THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE GETTING VACCINATED IN THE STATE GOES UP.

Continues to decline..

According to governor andy beshear..

The postivity rate is now..

Two point 9-3 percent.

Governor beshear..

Announced 294 new positives today.

The total is now more than... 421- thousand.

Acccording to governor besehar..

Eleven more people have died.

The total number of coronavirus related deaths is now nearly 58- hundred.

Governor beshear says..

The new postives and deaths at long term care facilities continue to go down, after vaccinations.

Governor beshear still reminding everyone to wear a mask.

13:56 "we've come too far and we've lost too much to mess this up now.

So please continue to wear your masks until we get everybody vaccinated and if you're thinking about not taking the vaccine, think harder.

Think about all the individuals you can protect.

Think about how much they need your help to ensure we can continue what we see today, of fewer and fewer cases and fewer and fewer losses in these facilitie" 14:24 according to governor beshear... more than one million-- one hundred and 86- thousand kentuckians have been vaccinated.

Right now..

People ages 50 and up, across the state are elgible for the vaccine, as well as people ages..

16 and older with a medical or behavioral health condition.

Starting april 12th... everyone ages 16 and older... will be eligible for the vaccine.