National vaccine progress 3.20.21

As for across the country.....more than 121 million doses of covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the u-s.

That's according to data released today by the centers for disease control and prevention.

The c-d-c says nearly a quarter of the country's population - about 79 million people - have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

The u-s is averaging roughly two-point- four million daily doses administered in the latest seven- day average.

And about 43 million people are fully vaccinated.

