Saturday, March 20, 2021

National vaccine progress 3.20.21

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
MORE THAN 121 MILLION DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE HAVE BEEN ADMINISTERED IN THE U-S.

That's according to data released today by the centers for disease control and prevention.

The c-d-c says nearly a quarter of the country's population - about 79 million people - have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

The u-s is averaging roughly two-point- four million daily doses administered in the latest seven- day average.

And about 43 million people are fully vaccinated.

