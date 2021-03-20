6PM MASS VACCINATION IN ST. JOE DRAWS PATIENTS FROM KANSAS CITY AREA

Friday, a second clinic is scheduled to return in three weeks.

Missourians rolling up those sleeves right here in st.

Joseph to receive their covid-19 vaccinations.

More than a thousand doses of it were available at our local community covid-19 clinic at the east hills mall......and that's where we find kq2's ron johnson joining us with a full wrap up of the mass vaccination event today, ron?

Thanks jodie, around 1100 doses of the vaccine were available for people with an appointment to get their first dose here today, some came from as far away as the kansas city area to get vaccinated here.

<<ron johnson reporting [nats] i'm just happy to try and get my life back a little bitnate kettlewell says he drove over an hour to get his first shot here in st.

Joseph this was the appointment i could get that wasn't more than two hours away.

Coming from independence he said his main reason for getting the shot was for his family.

We have an immune compromised mother in law that we haven't been able to see for some time and i'm really looking forward to going and visiting with her.

Kettlewell one of the many who came here to the covid-19 vaccination clinic sharing the same optimismeverbody's lining up and going in at scheduled time, people are excited to be here and excited to get that dose.

That optimism also shared with the missouri national guard some of whom for this vaccination effort just so happened to be local.

I have approximately 30 airmen with me today from the 139th it's our first event here in region h and we're happy to be homekettlewell wasn't the only one coming to the clinic from kansas city, others came after a similar mass vaccination event held down at arrowhead stadium wasn't available.

When we signed arrowhead wasn't even an option this was the closest one that we could get.

No matter where people got their vaccines, everyone agreed the faster we all get them, the faster things can get back to normal.

We're making good progress it seems so yeah i think i'm a lot more optimistic now than i was a couple months ago.we really are happy to be here, we're happy that it was set up and its so well organized.

And the missouri guard says there will be another max vaccination here in three weeks for those booster vaccinations.

..live at the east hills mall ron johnson kq2 news.

