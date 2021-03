Local leaders hope Arrowhead mass vaccination event focuses on local residents

DOSES ON FRIDAY ANOTHER 3,000DOSES ON SATURDAY.THIS WILL ALL BE DONE THROUGHAPPOINTMENT ONLY THEY AREPICKING PEOPLE OFF THE JACKSONCOUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT LISTAND FROM THE STATE OF MISSOURIVACCINATION LIST.THE HOPE IS MOST OF THE PEOPLESELECTED FOR THE SHOTS ARE LOCALRESIDENTS.THAT’S KANSAS CITY STATE.SENATOR, BARBARA, WASHINGTON’SGOAL.I DON’T HAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITHTHAT.THAT WOULD BE JACKSON COUNTY’SCOMPONENT.THE STATE SAYS THERE COULD ALSOBE APPOINTMENTS FOR PEOPLE WHOSIGNED UP ON THE STATEWIDEVACCINATION NAVIGATOR LIST ORMISSOURIANS ON THE COUNTY LISTJOINING JUST WHATEVER SIGN-UPSHEET.THEY CAN FIND GOVERNOR PARSONSOFFICES NOW CALLING THIS A MEGAMASS VACCINATION AND THEY ARENOW PLANNING FOR A SIMILAR ONE.IN THE ST.LOUIS AREA, MISSOURI SAYS 19.5PERCENT OF THE POPULATION HASRECEIVED ONE SHOT THE RAZOR NOTTHAT HIGH IN THE KANSAS CITYMETRO, BUT THE GAP IS GETTINGSMALLER SAFE FOR PLATTE COUNTYAND SOME LOCAL LEADERS WANT THEAPPOINTMENTS TO FOCUS ON THECITY AND COUNTY’S POOREST ZIPCODES, WHICH ARE ALSO AREASHARDEST HIT BY THE PANDEMIC ANDONE POINT IN JANUARY STATECONSULTANT CALLED MUCH OF KANSASCITY A VACCINE DESERT.NOW THINGS HAVE IMPROVED SINCETHEN AND THEY WERE GIVING SHOTSGRANDVIEW ON TUESDAY.AND THEY’RE ALSO WORKING ONSETTING UP A SPECIFIC ATA BUSROUTE TO GO AROUND KANSAS CITYAND THE AREA PICKING UP PEOPLEWHO MIGHT NEED A RIDE OUT HERETO THE SPORTS COMPLEX FOR THEMEGA VACCINATION E