Oneida & Otsego County Vaccinating Homebound Residents

Oneida and Otsego Counties will come right to your home to vaccinate.

If you’re homebound and unable to get out of the house to travel to a vaccination clinic, no problem.

Workg to administer covid-19 vaccinations to homebound residents.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj tells us what their plans entail.

Nat sot: hello, how are you?

The otsego county health department is now making house calls.

The idea is to vaccinate individuals that are homebound and can't get to a vaccination clinic.

Rosemarie millen received her in- home vaccination because she has difficulty getting around.

Nat sot: that was quick& .

None .

None sot: rosemarie millen, richfield springs resident everywhere i called it says oh yeah you can get it, but you have to get it within 2 days, and if i don't have a ride to get it, then i'm out.

Nat sot: &and just relax your arm&laurie hext lives just around the corner from rosemarie and also received a shot.

She feels just as at risk as anyone else, even though she's homebound.

Sot: laurie hext, richfield springs resident my family members would call me and say laurie you know you're safe because you haven't left the vicinity of your apartment, but what we worry about for you, and for anybody else like me, are the people that come in and out because they're working with various people and they're around the community more than i ever have been.

Any oneida county resident over the age of 18 who's homebound due to a disability or mobility impairment is eligible to receive a vaccination as well.

Sot: dan gilmore, executive director oneida county health department if the person's homebound it doesn't mean they do not connect with people at all.

They would have their social workers perhaps, they would have family and friends come over i'm sure, so if they're interacting with people we do advocate everyone receiving the vaccine.

Sot: kirk tupaj if you happen to be homebound and would like a vaccination, all you have to do is call and set up an appointment.

We'll provide numbers for both counties on our website wktv.com.

In richfield springs, i'm kirk tupaj reporting for newschannel 2.

> oneida county has vaccination