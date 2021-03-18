Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Kissing Artist Masters the Art of Kissing

Credit: Localish
Duration: 03:36s 0 shares 2 views
Kissing Artist Masters the Art of Kissing
Kissing Artist Masters the Art of Kissing

The Kissing Artist, AKA "Lipstick Lex," masters the art of kissing when she puts lips to canvas and creates breathtaking art.

She's kissed amazing portraits of Marilyn Monroe, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Maya Angelou, Good Morning America's Michael Strahan and Sara Haines and portraits of everyday people's beloved family members.

Art lovers can order custom portraits.

Originally from the Chicago area, Alexis Fraser is now opening an art gallery in Florida.

Art lovers can order custom portraits at www.lipsticklex.com

Watch full episodes of Localish online at ABC.

Stream Kissing Artist Masters the Art of Kissing instantly.

You might like