Kissing Artist Masters the Art of Kissing

The Kissing Artist, AKA "Lipstick Lex," masters the art of kissing when she puts lips to canvas and creates breathtaking art.

She's kissed amazing portraits of Marilyn Monroe, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Maya Angelou, Good Morning America's Michael Strahan and Sara Haines and portraits of everyday people's beloved family members.

Originally from the Chicago area, Alexis Fraser is now opening an art gallery in Florida.

Art lovers can order custom portraits at www.lipsticklex.com