Vaccination clinic is moving to better serve you

Instead, the Vigo County Health Department is moving the vaccination clinic to Regional Hospital's COVID-19 testing site.

The health department says it'll be open for operation on monday.

Health officials say there were some issues with the building itself.

The operation at regional hospital can be moved around because fewer people are being tested.

The health department says vaccination numbers are going up... while testing numbers are going down.

Local officials say this shows the vaccine is working.

But health officials say people can't let their guards down just yet.

"we have to still be diligent and proactive, and wear a mask, and social distance, or there's that possibility that we could go back into yellow or even orange.

" as we've told you..

Currently vigo county has been in the "blue" the last 2 weeks.

This ranking has the least restrictions.