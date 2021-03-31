Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Coming to Hopkins County

Credit: WEVV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Coming to Hopkins County
Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Coming to Hopkins County

The Hopkins County Health Department will host its next mobile vaccination clinic from 2:00 p.m.

To 4:00 p.m.

On Thursday.

Dot com.... the hopkins county health department hosting their next mobile vaccination clinic from 2:00 to until 4:00 on thursday - at the community center - in white plains.... the health department director there says - they will have moderna doses - and are expecting to have an allotment of johnson and

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage