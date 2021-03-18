Flooding Damages Homes, Church

During Wednesday's storms, flooding in Sheffield led to water getting close to multiple homes and even inside one church.

This is what oakwood boulevard in sheffield looked like last night.

Residents decided to stay in their homes.

It's gone down a little bit but it's still over the roadway.

Emergency management officials tell me we got so much rain last night it caused these retention ponds to overflow.

Mark grigsby is the pastor at lifesong chruch on oakwood boulevard.

He said their chruch basement that has sunday school classrooms got about two or three inches of water in it.

He said about 15 church members helped them move everything out of the basement last night so it didn't get damaged because back in 2019 when it flooded, they had about 4 feet of water so last night was almost a flasback to that.

We were just so concerned.

And i think that'swhy our group responded so quickly is because we probably lost in excess of 85 to 75,000 dollars' worth of stuff downstairs and we just didn't want to get to that place where we had to replace a bunch of furniture and children's ministry stuff the list goes on and on grigsby said he's very thankful this wasn't as bad as 2019.

They have fans going in the basement to try and dry everytying out.

The water is slowly receeding here on oakwood boulevard.

Many neighbors told me this area has flooded a few times over the years.

And they hope maybe cleaning out ditches will help stop that in the future.

