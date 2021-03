The Gingerweed Man Movie

The Gingerweed Man Movie Trailer HD - Directed by Brooks Davis (The Macabre), Full Moon Features is furthering the hit Evil Bong franchise with fan-favorite character THE GINGERWEED MAN, who is going on his own mad misadventures in a new comedy-adventure offshoot!

Check out the trailer and get ready for the premiere on Friday, March 26th only on Full Moon Features.